Estepona’s Magic Market

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 13:11

Magic Market for San Juan Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona is holding a Magic Market with more than 40 stands to coincide with the Festivity of San Juan.

It will take place from Friday June 21 to Monday June 24 on the Paseo Marítimo and will offer crafts, gastronomy, music, fire shows, acrobatic fabrics, falconry displays and street entertainment, among other activities.

Councillor Cristina Cintrano, and the representative of the Company Malik Mercados Temáticos, Leandro Gabriel Losa Gjurkan launched the programme for the market, which will complement the activities organised by the Town Hall to celebrate San Juan. It is an important support for local artisans and those from the area will have the opportunity to showcase their products during these four days.

Cintrano confirmed that the market will take place from 7pm until midnight on the Paseo Marítimo, on the stretch between the Monumento a La Peseta and the Chiringuito Central, which will be decorated and decorated for the occasion.

Leandro Gabriel Losa explained that the Market will consist of a promenade made up of more than 40 stands with a wide variety of handicrafts and food. In addition, there will be activities for children, live music, various exhibitions and parades.