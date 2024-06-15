By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 12:45

Las Lagunas fair launched Photo: Mijas Comunicacion

Flamenco dancer Tatiana Cuevas described being chosen by Mijas Town Hall to give the traditional opening speech at the Feria de Las Lagunas as a “gift”. Cuevas spoke of her “beloved Las Lagunas fair” and how she counted the days until this great festival arrived so that she could dance on the stage.

The Councillor for Fiestas of Mijas Town Hall, Silvia Marín, outlined the programme of activities planned to celebrate the big days of Las Lagunas. On the first day, Wednesday June 26, the lighting of the fairgrounds will be switched on and the candidates for queen, king, ladies and ladies-in-waiting of the fiestas will be presented, ending the night with a performance by the group Maleando.

On Thursday June 27 Flamenco will be showcased bythe dance groups of Ana Mari Tineo and the Aprende y Baila academy, followed with a concert by the Sevillian artist Demarco.

The performance of the singer Vicco will be the highlight of Friday June 28, which will also feature the participation of the dance groups of Punto Danza, directed by Tatiana Cuevas.

On Saturday June 29, the Day Fair will open its doors, which this year will take place on Miguel Hernández Avenue, with the presence of the Aprende y Baila groups, and live music by the Trenzao group. In the evening, the Academia Expresión will perform and the evening will close with a concert by the brothers Kiko and Shara.

Sunday June 30 of the fair will be dedicated to traditions, with the popular threshing exhibition which, for some years now, has been held in the morning in the Cortijo Don Elías. Then the daytime fair will continue, this time with the entertainment of Pop FM, and in the municipal stand, the Mojinos Escozíos will be in charge of closing the fiesta.

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, encouraged residents to, “take advantage of these moments that life gives us, live together, have a good time, dance and enjoy this fair, the first of the year in our town and with which we also welcome the summer in style”.