Harmons Bar – Discover the Heart of Ireland in Elviria

By EWN • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 13:26

Harmons Irish Bar Located in the charming town of Elviria, Harmons Irish Bar stands as a beacon of warmth, hospitality, and sports enthusiasm.

This Irish-owned, family-run establishment promises the ultimate sports experience, making it the perfect destination for fans and families alike. Harmons Irish Bar boasts an impressive setup with nine large screens, allowing patrons to enjoy up to four different sporting events simultaneously. Whether you’re a football fanatic, a rugby enthusiast, or a dedicated follower of GAA, Harmons ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action.

With Euro 2024 in full swing, there’s no better place to watch your team compete on the grand stage. Recently refurbished for enhanced comfort, Harmons offers a refreshing escape from the Spanish sun. The fully air-conditioned interior provides a cool haven where you can relax with a selection of chilled beers, including the new addition of Coors Light on draught. Of course, no Irish bar would be complete without the perfect pint of Guinness, and Harmons delivers just that.

The bar’s deep connection to the GAA is evident, having become a favored spot for players over the years, particularly from the Dublin Senior Football Team. You never know who you might bump into while enjoying your pint! As summer approaches, Harmons extends its opening hours, welcoming guests daily from noon until late. Introducing the new Irish Happy Hours from Monday to Thursday, 1 PM to 5 PM, you can enjoy beers and wines for just €3.50, free mixers with spirits and beer bucket offers. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for the offer of the week.

Harmons isn’t just for sports fans; it’s a gathering place for families as well. The bar offers a delightful selection of milkshakes and mocktails for the kids, ensuring everyone feels at home. The friendly staff, some who have worked there for many years , greet every visitor with a warm smile, making each visit a memorable one. It’s the little things that make a difference and Harmons do the little things well. The lively atmosphere at Harmons is enhanced by an array of entertainment options. Join in the fun every Friday night with karaoke hosted by Tony Salmon, and stay updated on weekend events through their Facebook page. July will see the popular bingo nights on Monday and Wednesday , so arrive early to secure your spot.

Harmons is also available for private events, making it an ideal venue for pre-wedding gatherings or post-wedding celebrations, birthdays etc . The sunny terrace adds to its charm. Looking for a venue that’s filled with sports, entertainment, and genuine Irish hospitality, make Harmons Irish Bar your go-to destination in Elviria. There is plenty of parking and a taxi rank close by. Follow their social media for the latest updates and upcoming events. See you at Harmons!

4 C.C. Pinaras 29604 Elviria

952 832 443

www.harmonsbar.com

