By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 15:25
Javea celebrates global unity: 29th International Festival. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.
Javea (Xàbia) is excited to announce its 29th International Festival, taking place from July 4 to 6.
Raúl de Lope, president of the International Festival Association, highlighted that this year’s event will showcase the rich diversity of nationalities in Xàbia, featuring 19 participating countries.
This includes the USA and Ireland, as well as Spain, Madagascar, Mexico, Morocco, Brazil, Italy, Uruguay, Poland, Colombia, Switzerland, Germany, Algeria, Chile, Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, and England.
The president emphasised that the festival not only highlights the gastronomy of these countries but also their cultures and traditions, making it a perfect occasion for people to reconnect.
Many participants gather around their country of origin, adding to the sense of community.
Javea’s mayor, Rosa Cardona, praised the association and the organising board for their efforts in creating an event that “brings together half the world in a single street, allowing us to move from one country to another in a few steps.”
She noted that Xàbia exemplifies intercultural harmony, and the festival is a testament to the town’s ability to live together peacefully.
The Xàbia International Festival will be held on Avenida Augusta (near IES La Mar), with the opening at 6:00:PM each day.
Admission is free.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
