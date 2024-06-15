“Karaoke is cheaper than therapy”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 17:57

Karaoke night Credit: Aleksandr Neplokhov, Pexels

The stage is waiting for you every Thursday at 8pm at Bar La Fustera in Benissa.

If you´re looking to let go of a stressful week, love singing or want to find a new activity with friends, come to La Fustera´s karaoke night, with more than 100,000 hits to choose from in English, Dutch, French and Spanish.

Hosted by Steve Solo, La Fustera invites visitors for dinner and drinks, offering homemade salads, English traditional dishes, fish and chips and a wide selection of spirits.

Sing your heart out like no one is watching and let go of all your worries at Bar La Fustera.

Reservations via 690 169 975 or Facebook at Bar La Fustera