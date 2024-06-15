“Karaoke is cheaper than therapy”

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 17:57
Karaoke night
Credit: Aleksandr Neplokhov, Pexels
The stage is waiting for you every Thursday at 8pm at Bar La Fustera in Benissa.
If you´re looking to let go of a stressful week, love singing or want to find a new activity with friends, come to La Fustera´s karaoke night, with more than 100,000 hits to choose from in English, Dutch, French and Spanish.
Hosted by Steve Solo, La Fustera invites visitors for dinner and drinks, offering homemade salads, English traditional dishes, fish and chips and a wide selection of spirits.
Sing your heart out like no one is watching and let go of all your worries at Bar La Fustera.
Reservations via 690 169 975 or Facebook at Bar La Fustera
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.