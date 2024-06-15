La Nucia receives national award for education

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 13:09

La Nucia awarded in Madrid Credit: La Nucia Council

On June 13, the representatives of La Nucia´s City Council, including the Councilor for Education, Sergio Villalba, received a national award for its programme of fight against school absenteeism.

The award was presented by the FEMP (Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces) Ministry of Education and was part of the VIII Contest of Good Municipal Practices for Prevention, Intervention against Absenteeism, Improvement and School Coexistence.

This is the third national award in education received by La Nucia, reflecting its continuing developments in the youth and education department.

Sergio Villalba highlighted the dedicated efforts of the local educational community in the programme against school absenteeism, noting that the programme was established to collaborate with the municipal, territorial and regional socio-educational organisations to guarantee full schooling of high standards of all compulsory school-age students.