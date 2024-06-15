Misake Restaurant – Luxury buffet in Mijas

By EWN • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 20:45

Misake Restaurant has recently opened in Mijas, introducing a novel Japanese buffet-style dining experience that is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

As you step inside, the thoughtfully designed interior immediately transports you to Japan, making it clear that Misake is more than just a place to eat – it’s an immersive journey. The large, tastefully decorated dining rooms cater to both group gatherings and private parties, ensuring that every dining occasion is special.

With warm temperatures on the way , Misake’s superb air conditioning provides a welcome respite, while the beautiful outdoor seating area offers a charming alternative for those who prefer to dine under the sky. This versatility in dining environments adds to the appeal of Misake, making it suitable for any occasion.

One of the unique aspects of Misake is its innovative ordering system. Upon arrival, guests are presented with an iPad. By scanning the code on the table, diners can begin to order their food from an extensive menu. This tech-forward approach might take a moment to get used to, but it allows for a seamless dining experience once you get the hang of it. The menu is vast, making it an excellent opportunity for groups to sample a wide variety of dishes. The portions are small, allowing you to try multiple items without feeling overwhelmed. However at one point we did have no space on our table. You can order up to ten choices at a time, and the food arrives promptly, ensuring that your dining experience flows smoothly.

The selection of sushi at Misake is phenomenal, showcasing both traditional and innovative options that will delight sushi enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The quality and presentation are top-notch, reflecting the chefs’ dedication to their craft. Currently, Misake is offering a special promotion: 20% off all starters and mains, excluding drinks and desserts. This generous offer makes it an even more enticing option for those looking to explore Japanese cuisine without breaking the bank.

Misake’s operating hours are convenient, with service available daily from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM and from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM. This flexibility allows for both leisurely lunches and elegant dinners. The restaurant is also suitable for children, making it a great choice for family outings.

One small note is that the iPad ordering system might be a bit challenging for first-timers. It took me a little time to figure out, so this might not be the best place for someone who is extremely hungry or impatient. However, once you get accustomed to it, the system is straightforward and efficient.

In conclusion, Misake Restaurant is a delightful addition to Mijas’ dining scene. There is parking.

Urb. las Yucas 1, 29650 Mijas

951 512 726

misakesushi.es

