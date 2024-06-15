More bio for Benidorm´s residents

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 11:53
Developing Benidorm park
Credit: Benidorm Council
At the request of Benidorm´s residents, the City Council has completed the installation of bio-healthy elements in the Finca Barrina Park.
Opened last January, the park was launched following an action within the participatory budgets, intending to create a “mixed park model in which the youngest and the oldest have a place.”
Locally loved by both seniors and children, the park now meets all the demands of the visitors. “We have done 100 per cent of what they asked us for; lighting, paving, gardening, solid waste collection…,” stated the Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Jose Ramon Conzales de Zarate.
A beautiful gardening arrangement, artificial grass paving and a fenced surface to ensure safety have been installed, making the park a bio-healthy, ecological space to be enjoyed by all ages.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.