More bio for Benidorm´s residents

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 11:53

Developing Benidorm park Credit: Benidorm Council

At the request of Benidorm´s residents, the City Council has completed the installation of bio-healthy elements in the Finca Barrina Park.

Opened last January, the park was launched following an action within the participatory budgets, intending to create a “mixed park model in which the youngest and the oldest have a place.”

Locally loved by both seniors and children, the park now meets all the demands of the visitors. “We have done 100 per cent of what they asked us for; lighting, paving, gardening, solid waste collection…,” stated the Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Jose Ramon Conzales de Zarate.

A beautiful gardening arrangement, artificial grass paving and a fenced surface to ensure safety have been installed, making the park a bio-healthy, ecological space to be enjoyed by all ages.