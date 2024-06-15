News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Music, Workshops, and More! Image: Dipu Malaga/ Antequera Town Hall

Family Fun

ON Saturday, June 15, ‘La Térmica Village’ arrives at Rincón de la Victoria, featuring live performances by Soleá Morente and a variety of workshops and a design market. The event will take place at Huerta Julián Park from 5 pm until 1 am, offering eight hours of free activities.

The highlight of the evening will be Soleá Morente’s live concert at 10 pm. The artist, known for her creative fusion of electronic music, rock, pop, rumba, and flamenco, promises an exciting performance. Additional musical acts include DJ Timo Otten, the folktronica project Xispazo, and much more.

In addition to music, the event offers numerous workshops and activities. These include esparto grass (similar to jute) crafting with Musketa, a family mural project with Prodipec, and fashion customisation with Morte Knife . There’s also a ‘Crazy Experiments’ workshop, where kids can launch bottle rockets and many more fun science projects and experiments.

Presented by the Provincial Council of Málaga, this event aims to bring music, art, and culture to different areas. After successful events in Torremolinos and Antequera, ‘La Térmica Village’ continues to expand, promising a lively and engaging evening for attendees of all ages. Food and drinks will be available from various vendors, ensuring no one needs to leave the park! For more details see the Town Hall website and social media pages.

Free Tours

RINCON de la Victoria will offer free guided tours to Cueva de la Victoria, Galería del Higuerón, and Villa Antiopa during this weekend’s European Archaeology Days. To join any of the limited-capacity tours, prior reservation is required at patrimoniovivomalaga@gmail.com for cave visits and villaantiopa@rincondelavictoria.es for Villa Antiopa.

Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the significance of participating in these European events to showcase the unique archaeological heritage of Rincón de la Victoria. Councillor of Tourism, Antonio José Martín, highlighted that guided archaeological and speleological tours will be available to Cueva de la Victoria and Galería del Higuerón, featuring 1972 archaeological excavations, rock art, and prehistoric burials. These tours will run on June 14, 15, and 16 at 10 am and 12:30 pm, with a maximum of 10 people per tour.

Visitors can also explore the archaeological site Villa Antiopa, featuring remarkable mosaics and insights into 3rd-century life, with tours at 10:30 am. For more details, visit www.turismoenrincon.es.

Gastro Fair

THE 25th anniversary of La Feria Gastronómica del Almuñécar (Almuñecar’s Gastro Fair) was celebrated recently at El Majuelo Park. Over 20 stands participated, showcasing culinary delights alongside wines from Cariñena, Granada, and the Chirimoya Designation of Origin. Lucía González, the Commerce Councillor, and event promoters Jorge Rodríguez and José Muñoz Frontana inaugurated the event alongside many from the Almuñécar City Council.

González expressed pride in the event’s longevity, emphasising its role in promoting local gastronomy and hospitality businesses. She extended gratitude to organisers and local workers and encouraged more businesses to join future fairs. José Muñoz Frontana thanked participants and the local council, particularly highlighting González’s dedication. He invited locals to enjoy the array of offerings. Featuring over 20 stands, the event highlighted local cuisine and regional products, including coastal seafood and tropical fruits like chirimoya, avocado, mango, and níspero. Beverages were priced at €1 to encourage attendance.

Gaucin Getaway

LUX MUNDI Ecumenical Centre, in Torre del Mar, welcomed a group of eager travellers for an unforgettable day trip to Gaucin in May. Departing from both Torre del Mar and Fuengirola, friends set out on a scenic bus journey to the picturesque mountainside town.

Their first stop was at Crestellina cheese factory, near Casares, where they dived into the world of Poyoya goats and the art of cheese making. Tasting sessions of fresh and semi-cured cheeses, accompanied by a glass of wine, added flavour to their educational visit.

Following the cheese adventure, the group continued their journey to Gaucin, soaking in the breathtaking scenery along the way. Once in Gaucin, they wandered through flower-lined streets, admired whitewashed houses, and enjoyed panoramic views stretching across the Genal Valley to Africa.

The day finished with a leisurely lunch in the warm sunshine, creating camaraderie and lasting memories. Lux Mundi expressed gratitude to all participants, whose support contributes to the centre’s charitable events and projects. They eagerly anticipate future excursions and events, welcoming all to join in the enriching experiences.

