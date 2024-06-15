Nicole King – Sunshade

By Nicole King • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 18:54

Try not to get burnt

“All’s well when the sun shines”, or is it?

Unfortunately, sunny places also attract shady people and even though it’s an incongruous notion to have to consider potential petty crime (or worse) whilst on holiday, we do need to be mindful and keep our wits about us.

Something serious to watch out for please is people looking to snatch children. Every summer we hear of the unmarked white vans patrolling sections of the beach and urbanisations and so I implore our community to keep an eye on our own and other people’s kids please.

Handbags and possessions stolen from the beach and from supermarket car parks are far more frequent at this time of year so try not to be that distracted tourist who doesn’t lock the doors and leaves valuables in sight.

Be vigilant of who’s around when getting in and out of your car.

Avoid getting ripped off when paying the bill. After a big meal, an afternoon of revelry or even just a lazy day, it is not unheard of to be overcharged on your credit card. Frequently we just put in the passcode without actually looking at the amount and don’t ask for a copy of the transaction.

This just happened to a friend of mine who noticed that he’d been charged €62 instead of €26. The waiter insisted the refund had been made but without the physical card this isn’t possible. The manager was called and only then did the credit card machine reappear to refund the money and charge the amount correctly.

I do like to always look on the bright side but at the same time, try not to get burnt.