Nora Johnson – Madrid’s Midas makeover

By Nora Johnson • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 12:51

Move over Miami! Madrid is making a name for itself as a vibrant hub for Latin Americans – with a distinctly Spanish twist, of course.

Salamanca, once a quiet residential area, is now abuzz with Latin American flair, earning it the playful nickname “Little Caracas”. But this isn’t just a salsa and sombrero affair. People from all over Europe and the Americas are joining the party, making Madrid a true melting pot of cultures. Once upon a time it played second fiddle to its rival, Barcelona, but not anymore.

Since 2016 the city’s foreign population has grown 20%, with over 820,000 Latin Americans making it their home. Madrid has also become a magnet for investment attracting, from 2018 to 2022, 71% of foreign investment in Spain leaving Catalonia way behind.

Luxury is the name of the game, with eight new ultra-luxury hotels and a mouth-watering line-up of 26 Michelin-starred restaurants! But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Madrid’s skyline is evolving with Nuevo Norte, a shiny new business district, while the iconic Bernabéu stadium gears up to host Europe’s biggest city concerts. And that’s not all. Madrid’s revving its engines as it snatches the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix from Barcelona from 2026.

With an influx of international visitors and a taste for the finer things, Madrid is transforming itself into a truly global city. Enjoy!

Nora Johnson’s 12 critically acclaimed psychological suspense crime thrillers, including the latest ‘The Couple across the Street’ (www.nora-johnson.net), all available online at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.