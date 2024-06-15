By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 17:40

Pedreguer: Double your shopping power with voucher campaign. Image: Kamil Macniak / Shutterstock.com

Pedreguer is excited to announce its 2024 consumer bonus campaign, funded by a subsidy from the Alicante Provincial Council to promote local shopping.

The campaign allocates €134,015 through 1,786 gift cards.

This initiative aims to benefit both the local business community and the residents of Pedreguer by encouraging shopping at participating local establishments.

Double your cash

Gift cards, issued by the Caixa Popular financial institution, allow shippers to pay €75 for a card valued at €150.

The gift cards must be used by August 31, 2024, after which any unused balance will expire and cannot be renewed.

Residents of Pedreguer aged 18 and older, registered as of June 1, 2024, can obtain the bonus card by pre-purchasing online.

To help those who may face challenges with digital access, an information point for people over 65 will be set up at Plaza Mayor, No. 22 (former Local Police Checkpoint).