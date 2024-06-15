Spinach shortage in the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 15:20

Spinach Credit: Yaroslav Shuraev, Pexels

Due to the ongoing rains, the Netherlands face a dire shortage of vegetables, including potatoes and spinach; the supermarket shelves appear emptier with every grocery visit.

“The plants and seeds are rotting away. Sugar beat, corn for animal feed, and spelt are also doing badly. That means crops will be down and everything will be more expensive in the supermarket,” shared Judith van de Mortel from HAS Green Academy to the Press.

Spinach grower Edwin van Uijen, reinforced; “the spinach still in the field has had it. The soil is too wet so the roots die and then the crop fails.” As spinach takes four to five weeks to reach maturity, Dutch farmers are “still starting up,” the growth due to the consistent rain.

The situation could be improved if the Netherlands were to import spinach from abroad, but as Ton Slagter, from LTO (A farming lobby group) shared, it is too late; “They are not geared up for it. We´ll have to make do with the spinach we grow here.”

He shared that the domestic spinach harvest is now at between 60-70 per cent of its normal levels, causing a real concern for the food market.