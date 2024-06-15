Spotlight on Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Mar Menor Magic Image: Shutterstock/ Juan Rodriguez Pazos

SITUATED along the tranquil shores of the Mar Menor, Los Alcazares offers visitors and locals a picturesque retreat. Known for its sandy beaches and shallow, warm waters, this town has become a favourite destination for those seeking sun, sea, and relaxation. Los Alcazares has a resident population of around 15,674 which rises to over 100,000 during the peak tourist summer holiday season.

Los Alcazares boasts a rich history dating back to Roman times, evident in its archaeological sites and ancient architecture. Today, it blends this historical charm with modern amenities, welcoming tourists with open arms throughout the year.

The town’s main attraction is undoubtedly the Mar Menor itself, Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, renowned for its therapeutic mud baths and ideal conditions for water sports such as sailing and windsurfing. The gently sloping beaches make it a safe haven for families and sun-seekers.

In addition to its natural beauty, Los Alcazares offers a vibrant culinary scene with numerous restaurants serving fresh seafood and traditional Spanish dishes. Visitors can also explore local markets, boutique shops, and cultural events that showcase the region’s heritage.

As tourism continues to grow, the town remains committed to preserving its environment and unique character. With its laid-back atmosphere and stunning coastal vistas, Los Alcazares promises a memorable getaway for anyone looking to unwind by the Mar Menor.

Berberisco Festival

LOS Alcazares transforms into a time machine during the annual Berberisco Festival, offering a glimpse into the 16th and 17th centuries when Berber piracy plagued the Mar Menor area’s inhabitants. This historical event motivated the construction of watchtowers like the iconic Torre del Rame, which still stands as a testament to those turbulent times.

The festival, held around Easter every year, recreates the essence of the Medieval and Early Modern periods with a bustling Medieval Market, showcasing the era’s merchants and artisans. This market was not just a trading hub but a catalyst for local and regional economies, marking a pivotal shift towards the Modern Era.

Live music, children’s activities, and performances such as ‘Sounds of Arabia’ and tribal dances add to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. A spectacular fire show illuminates the night sky, capturing the spirit of the Berber incursions that once threatened the Mar Menor’s shores.

For locals and visitors, the Berberisco Festival in Los Alcazares is not just a celebration but a vivid journey through history, honouring the resilience and cultural heritage of this coastal community.

Pride event

ON July 13 at 8:00 pm, Los Alcazares will proudly host a vibrant Pride event at the Mar Menor. The town is gearing up for an exciting evening, featuring the renowned ‘Paca la Piraña’ (Paca the Piranha) as the guest speaker and promising plenty of surprises yet to be revealed.

Organized by the esteemed association ‘¿Lo tienes claro?’ and the Los Alcazares Town Hall, this event is part of the LGTBIQ+ Regional Network, aiming to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in a festive atmosphere by the sea.

Stay tuned to the Los Alcazares Town Hall social media channels for all the latest updates and announcements as they prepare for an evening filled with pride and community spirit at Los Alcazares.

Sports Upgrade

LOS ALCAZARES is set to expand its sports infrastructure with a new indoor facility at the municipal sports complex, representing a significant investment of over €650,000 by the town council. This initiative responds to local sports clubs’ demands for more space to accommodate activities like rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, handball, and indoor football.

The upcoming pavilion, to be located adjacent to the existing 13 de octubre sports hall, will feature interconnected changing rooms, stands, an electronic scoreboard, and a dividing curtain. Designed for versatility, it will also include all necessary sporting equipment and safety features to ensure optimal functionality and enjoyment for residents.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera announced the approval of the pavilion’s construction, with public tendering expected to commence shortly. Once awarded, the construction is projected to take six months. This development highlights Los Alcázares’ commitment to enhancing local sports facilities and promoting community engagement in sports.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here