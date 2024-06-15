Summer in Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 12:24

Casares announces two big nights Photo: Casares Town Hall

San Juan and Candlelight: two big events are taking place this summer on Casares beach.

To the tradition of San Juan “with a magical family party” this year is added a Candlelight concert, which will be held on Wednesday August 14 with “classical music in the incorporable environment of the Torre de la Sal” announced the Mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón.

At a press conference toay, the Town Hall presented two outstanding events to be held this summer on the Casares coast. These are the traditional Noche de San Juan and the new Candlelight, which this year joins the cultural and leisure programme of the municipality.

San Juan, starting early on the evening of Sunday June 23 until the early hours of Monday June 24 with a family party and a programme which includes entertainment and attractions for children, a concert by the group Super 8, the bonfires of San Juan and dancing until the early hours of the morning with the orchestra Rebelión.

Along with the magical night of San Juan, the Mayor and the Councillor for Festivities presented Candlelight 2024, a night-time event which new to Casares this summer.

On August 14 in the incorporable surroundings of the Torre de la Sal which will be decorated with multiple candles to create a cosy atmosphere, the programme includes a classical music concert with a string trio and grand piano and it will end with a fire show.