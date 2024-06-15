Summer in Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 12:24
Casares announces two big nights
Photo: Casares Town Hall
San Juan and Candlelight: two big events are taking place this summer on Casares beach.
To the tradition of San Juan “with a magical family party” this year is added a Candlelight concert, which will be held on Wednesday August 14 with “classical music in the incorporable environment of the Torre de la Sal” announced the Mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón.
At a press conference toay, the Town Hall presented two outstanding events to be held this summer on the Casares coast. These are the traditional Noche de San Juan and the new Candlelight, which this year joins the cultural and leisure programme of the municipality.
San Juan, starting early on the evening of Sunday June 23 until the early hours of Monday June 24 with a family party and a programme which includes entertainment and attractions for children, a concert by the group Super 8, the bonfires of San Juan and dancing until the early hours of the morning with the orchestra Rebelión.
Along with the magical night of San Juan, the Mayor and the Councillor for Festivities presented Candlelight 2024, a night-time event which new to Casares this summer.
On August 14 in the incorporable surroundings of the Torre de la Sal which will be decorated with multiple candles to create a cosy atmosphere, the programme includes a classical music concert with a string trio and grand piano and it will end with a fire show.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.