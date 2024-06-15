The history shaping Albir

By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 14:22

Panoramic view over Albir Credit: Shutterstock: Marcin Jucha

Affectionately known as the ‘Little Gem of the Costa Blanca,’ Albir is part of the municipality of Alfaz del Pi and is approximately 20 minutes away by car from Benidorm and Finestrat.

With its broad tree-lined avenues, which give a real sense of space, this vibrant town, with its thriving cultural scene, is well worth a visit.

It is no wonder that the town’s beautiful beaches and picturesque scenery attract visitors from across the whole of Europe.

Albir history and culture

While Albir’s history can be traced back to the Iberians, it is the Romans who left the most enduring mark. They very quickly established settlements along the coast, evidence of which can still be seen to this day.

One of their most significant contributions was that of the port, which played a crucial role in trading across the Mediterranean.

The Moors, too, had a notable impact on Albir following the fall of the Roman Empire. During their occupation, farming methods were modernised, and buildings of architectural significance were constructed.

These included fortifications and the impressive 12th-century Al-Faz castle, which signified the town’s strategic importance.

Albir has successfully balanced its ancient roots with modern development. It now caters to tourists with its hotels, leisure facilities, and dining options. Yet, it remains deeply connected to its past, with the preservation of historical sites like the Roman ruins and the Moorish castle.