A heartfelt goodbye to the Javea Green Bowls Club

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 8:00

Javea Green Bowls Club Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

After a year of efforts to find a new home, the Javea Green Bowls Club announced its closure on June 30.

Founded in 1993, the club, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was the largest bowling club on the Costa Blanca and played an important role in the life of the coast´s international community.

The Club at some time had more than 225 members from all over the world, competing with other clubs in the Northern League and the Winter League and holding the famous Iberian Open Tournament with more than 100 participants in Javea.

For many, the JGBC was the route to international competitions such as the European Open in Ayr, Scotland, for others it was the most cherished active pastime with friends.

In March 2023, the club was contacted by the owner of the Inn on The Green, who announced his wish to sell the club and close the JGBC.

The members of the JGBC immediately started looking for a new home, creating a rebuilding committee to oversee the process.

Tony Osborn, one of the most dedicated bowlers who worked in the construction and planning industry in Spain, made incredible efforts to save the club from disappearing until his death in April 2024; the club will continue to honour his commitment.

After approaching fellow Bowls Club to share ground, collaboration was denied by the BBC (Benitachell Bowls Club), who stated that the groundshare didn´t fall in line with their business model.

Fortunately, the Club reached an agreement with Calpe Bowls Club, but many members began to leave the club because of the long journey.

JGBC refused to give up and approached the local authorities, who considered the options of Pinosol Park, Javea Golf Club or Villotel Urbanisations, all of which were unfortunately unsuccessful.

“Let it go,” “We have tried our best,” some members began saying. The Club almost closed in April but due to the plea, many members decided to have one more try with the Council.

The President of JGBC, Keith Hamilton, was given two months to contact the Javea Council and state that if no land was found in the near future, the Club would close at the end of June.

“The Council is unable to help the club with a site and therefore it would not be necessary to have any further meetings,” was the answer to the Club´s pleas.

June 30 will mark the closing of JGBC; former members will be invited to join Calpe, El Cid, BBC or Bonalba but after 30 years of Javea´s successes, many will cease to compete completely.

The Club´s bowling equipment and funds will be shared between the above Clubs and Bowling Associations and with charities close to members´ hearts like Help of Marina Alta and Javea Cancer Care.

Javea Green Bowls Club is shattered to say goodbye but will close leaving a legacy on the local community and remaining in the fond memories of the hundreds of its members.