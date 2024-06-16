A luxurious oasis where everything is designed to perfection

By EWN • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 13:42

IMAGINE yourself enveloped in the breathtaking scenery of the Costa del Sol, where luxury meets serenity at the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort.

As a distinguished member of The Leading Hotels of the World, this resort promises an unparalleled blend of tranquility and vibrant ambiance.

With 125 elegantly designed rooms and suites, including nine exclusive villas with private pools, the resort offers a sophisticated retreat. Each space harmoniously blends regal elegance with modern amenities, presenting spectacular views of lush gardens and sprawling golf courses.

Golf enthusiasts will find a paradise here with three magnificent courses that provide stunning vistas of the Mediterranean. Whether you’re an experienced golfer or a newcomer, the Michael Campbell Golf Academy offers a perfect setting to hone your skills amid the stunning natural beauty of the Costa del Sol.

Yet, it’s not just the golf that captivates guests at this enchanting resort. Anantara Villa Padierna Palace is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, with 10 unique restaurants catering to every taste. You can savour Bluefin tuna tartare at La Veranda, enjoy breathtaking views of the Rock of Gibraltar from La Loggia, or indulge in innovative Japanese fusion at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant. The resort also features an English bar, a beach club, and a casual dining venue overlooking the golf course, ensuring a delightful dining experience for every guest.

For those seeking ultimate relaxation, the award-winning Anantara Spa offers a 2,000-square-metre sanctuary dedicated to peace and rejuvenation. From traditional Roman and Turkish baths to bespoke wellness programmes, the spa ensures that every visit leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalised.

What truly sets Anantara Villa Padierna Palace apart is its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The resort takes pride in reducing plastic usage and supporting local charities, striving to positively impact both the environment and the surrounding community.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort is more than just a destination; it’s an experience – a luxurious oasis where every detail is designed to perfection. Whether you seek a peaceful retreat or a memorable adventure, this iconic resort promises an unforgettable journey amidst the beauty of the Mediterranean.

Urbanizacion Villa Padierna Golf Resort, km 166, 29679 Marbella

952 889 150

anantara.com

