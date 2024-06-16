By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 6:36

Ángeles Muñoz, Sandra García-Sanjuán, and Valeria Mazza Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, took part in the presentation to launch the 13th year of the Starlite festival, together with its president, Sandra García-Sanjuán, and the model Valeria Mazza and siad that the Marbella-Starlite pairing, “is a great generator of wealth for the city”.

This year the programme of the festival features a total of 60 concerts: “This is one of the best boutique festivals in the world, made possible thanks to the vision of its founder, Sandra García Sanjuán, and her husband Ignacio Maluquer,” said the mayor, who added that “Year after year it improves and offers better experiences, music and food”.

Muñoz, also talked about the, “economic impact of the event, generating €1,800 million since its first year, and directly employing more than 1,000 people in 2024 alone”.

This year Starlite will have the largest fixed stage in Spain and one of the largest in the world in a natural setting, as well as offering a better amplification system, which will allow the sound to be directed to every seat in the auditorium with the same volume and power.

Model, Valeria Mazza said that the Starlite Occident festival “is a tsunami of emotions” and confirmed that the charity gala for 2024 will take place on Sunday August 4.