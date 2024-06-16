A very rare find in Norway

By Linda Hall •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 17:10
RARE EARTHS: Essential for modern technology
Photo credit: Rare Earths Norway
A Norwegian mining firm has located Europe’s largest verified deposit of rare earth elements (REEs).
“After three years of targeted exploration, REN (Rare Earths Norway) is pleased to deliver a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Fen Carbonatite Complex,” the company announced in early June.
“The deposit in south-east Norway boasts 8.8 million metric tons of total rare earth oxides with a reasonable prospect for economic extraction,” REN confirmed.
The REN discovery surpasses the vast deposit located in 2023 in Sweden and will be one of the few known deposits not controlled by China.
As well as providing vital elements for electric vehicles, wind turbines, medicines and manufacturing, the REN deposits, which will lessen Europe’s dependence on China, were described as a “great milestone” by chief executive Alf Reistad.
“It is important to state that there is absolutely no extraction of rare earth elements in Europe today,” Reistad told the CNBC news channel.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.