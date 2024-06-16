A very rare find in Norway

By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 17:10

RARE EARTHS: Essential for modern technology Photo credit: Rare Earths Norway

A Norwegian mining firm has located Europe’s largest verified deposit of rare earth elements (REEs).

“After three years of targeted exploration, REN (Rare Earths Norway) is pleased to deliver a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Fen Carbonatite Complex,” the company announced in early June.

“The deposit in south-east Norway boasts 8.8 million metric tons of total rare earth oxides with a reasonable prospect for economic extraction,” REN confirmed.

The REN discovery surpasses the vast deposit located in 2023 in Sweden and will be one of the few known deposits not controlled by China.

As well as providing vital elements for electric vehicles, wind turbines, medicines and manufacturing, the REN deposits, which will lessen Europe’s dependence on China, were described as a “great milestone” by chief executive Alf Reistad.

“It is important to state that there is absolutely no extraction of rare earth elements in Europe today,” Reistad told the CNBC news channel.