By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 19:57

Alicante's historic arena tours thrill over 15,000 visitors. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Since its launch in October, the guided tours of the Alicante bullring have attracted over 15,000 tourists.

The figures have been confirmed by Pedro Gracia, director of ToroShopping, the leading company in managing tourism at the bullring.

Visitors from 140 nationalities, including Polish, English, German, Italian, French, and Dutch citizens, have shown keen interest in this service.

The peak months for tourist visits to the Alicante bullring have been March, February, April, and May.

Heritage & Traditions

Mayor Luis Barcala emphasised that this initiative aims to showcase the rich heritage and traditions of the century-old bullfighting arena to the public.

The tours are managed professionally with explanations provided in multiple languages to cater to diverse visitor interests and inquiries.

He highlighted the significance of these tours in enhancing tourism by promoting local history and cultural traditions, especially during the winter season.

Audio Guides

The audio guides are available in Spanish, English, Polish, French, and soon Italian.

The virtual reality component allows participants to witness the bull’s journey from the pen to the arena and immerse themselves in the bullfighting experience.

Tickets for the tours can be purchased through plazatorosalicante.com.