Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:26
Alicante's MARQ exhibition wins gold at Valencian Awards. Image: MARQ. Museo Arqueológico de Alicante / Facebook.
The MARQ exhibition “The Legacy of the Qin and Han Dynasties, China. The Warriors of Xi’an” has earned a new accolade.
The incredibly popular exhibition won gold at the Ephemeral Architecture Design Awards of the Valencian Community.
This recognition adds to the exhibition’s long history of awards and honours.
The Design Association of the Valencian Community (ADCV) praised the exhibition’s discourse and the unique interaction it created between the warrior sculptures and visitors.
This award joins several others the exhibition has received.
Curated by Cambridge University professor Marcos Martinón-Torres and designed by Elche architect Ángel Rocamora, the exhibition has drawn a record 280,682 visitors in less than a year, making it the most viewed exhibit in the history of the Alicante museum.
