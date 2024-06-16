Almuñécar’s tropical flavours brighten London’s culinary scene

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Tourism Board of Almuñécar La Herradura has partnered with José Pizarro, a renowned Spanish chef in the UK, to present a special menu inspired by local products from the Granada coast, with mango, avocado, and chirimoya taking the spotlight. The goal? To boost gastronomic tourism in the vibrant and competitive London market.
On June 25, José Pizarro’s four restaurants in London will serve a menu crafted by himself, Sergio González from Restaurante Firmvm in Almuñécar, and Carlos Martín from Restaurante Mardela in La Herradura. The menu consists of 7 dishes featuring tropical fruits.
Additionally, for four weeks, patrons can try Sergio González’s star dish—rose of red tuna and monkfish with cold mango and almond sauce—and Carlos Martín’s dessert—sautéed mango cubes with pink pepper and cold chirimoya soup. Plus, there’s a chance to win a five-night trip for two to Almuñécar La Herradura.
This venture aims to showcase Almuñecar through fresh cuisine, offering authentic and unique experiences to Londoners. It is not only about attracting tourists but also about enhancing the town’s global reputation, attracting chefs, culinary critics, and specialised media. With an estimated reach of over 4,000 visitors to José Pizarro’s restaurants and a potential audience of over 16 million Londoners, this campaign aims to capitalise on the UK’s interest in European travel, particularly for its climate and cuisine.
