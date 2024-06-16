By John Smith • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:05

Kin hosts many local musical events Credit: Kin Facebook

The tiny municipality of Fines, which is quite close to Albox and Arboleas is to stage a Battle of the Bands on July 20.

It may be small, with a population of just over 2,200 but is one of the few towns in the province which has its own musicians association (Kin Asociacion Musico Cultural de Almeria) and provides members with free rehearsal spaces so that they can then take part in local musical events.

Fines supports all types of music

The town has been involved in launching Juergas Rock which has taken off and has been adopted by Adra and also last year’s Gusi Festival.

The battle was open to any band which registered by June 15 and there was no restriction on the type of music they could play although there is an expectation that those who are chosen will between them offer a range of different rock music as well as punk, ska, metal and indie.

There are prizes €350, €500 and €1,000 and entry to the event which is expected to attract a big audience will be free of charge.

Not just rock

It’s not just rock in Fines however as on Sunday, June 30, when the town will host the I Villa de Fines Charangas Contest from 11.30am at the Mercado de Fines.

There are three brass bands taking part, one intriguingly called Charanga Benny Hill and the other two, Charanga los Pyjamas and Charanga la watermelon.