By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Benidorm expands free parking: New park and ride facility opens. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

Benidorm City Council has announced a new park and ride facility in Rincón de Loix, located at Avenida Almirante Bernat de Sarrià and Calle Zamora.

This new car park can hold over 110 vehicles and covers an area of 2,800 square metres.

This addition brings the total to more than 8,000 free parking spaces across Benidorm.

Undeveloped Land

The city uses an agreement with landowners to provide these parking spaces on plots that are not currently being developed.

Mayor Toni Pérez noted that this park-and-ride system has significantly increased free parking in the city.

He also emphasised that municipal services ensure these areas are well-maintained, all at no cost to residents of the city.