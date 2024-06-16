By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:11
Benidorm expands free parking: New park and ride facility opens. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
Benidorm City Council has announced a new park and ride facility in Rincón de Loix, located at Avenida Almirante Bernat de Sarrià and Calle Zamora.
This new car park can hold over 110 vehicles and covers an area of 2,800 square metres.
This addition brings the total to more than 8,000 free parking spaces across Benidorm.
The city uses an agreement with landowners to provide these parking spaces on plots that are not currently being developed.
Mayor Toni Pérez noted that this park-and-ride system has significantly increased free parking in the city.
He also emphasised that municipal services ensure these areas are well-maintained, all at no cost to residents of the city.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.