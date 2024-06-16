Trending:

Blue Flag Beach – Raco de L’Albir

By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 14:43

Paseo de las Estrellas Credit: Shutterstock: Veja

The Blue Flag, a prestigious award, is bestowed annually on beaches meeting specific criteria.

These include water quality, safety, environmental management, and sustaining coastal tourism.

The Blue Flag has become the undisputable world standard for tourist excellence, and Albir is immensely proud of its Blue Flag beach, Raco de L’Albir.

Raco de L’Albir is not just a beautiful white pebble beach with contrasting turquoise waters; it’s a safe haven. The beach has a range of amenities, including play areas for children, well-maintained public toilets, an outdoor library, and access for the disabled.

In the summer, dedicated lifeguards are always on hand, ensuring that time spent at the beach is enjoyable, safe, and secure.

Paseo de las Estrellas Albir Alicante

The white marble promenade known as the ‘Paseo de Las Estrellas’, adorned with palm trees, is simply stunning, particularly at night when it is all lit up.

It gets its name from the Hollywood-style plaques found there. These plaques honour the stars who have won awards at the Albir Film Festival in July each year.

