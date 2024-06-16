By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:28

Calpe has made its facilities accessible so that people with reduced mobility can also enjoy the sea.

Since June 1, the two main beaches in the municipality, La Fossa and Arenal-Bol, have designated areas specifically designed for individuals with mobility challenges, the elderly, and those with visual impairments.

Accessible Points

These accessible beach points are located at Calle Levante on La Fossa beach and at Calle Holland on Arenal-Bol beach.

These areas are equipped with amphibious chairs and crutches, flexible walkway sections, an adapted bathroom area, and changing rooms.

Additionally, lifeguards are on hand to assist and accompany users, although a trained family member can also provide support if preferred.

Accessibility Timetable

These accessible points operate from Monday to Sunday, currently from 11:00.AM to 7:00.PM with reserved parking spaces nearby.

The schedule for using the adapted bathrooms aligns with the rescue and lifeguard service hours.

In June and September, the service is available for 8 hours daily, and in July and August, it extends to 10 hours daily.