By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:28
Calpe has made its facilities accessible so that people with reduced mobility can also enjoy the sea.
Since June 1, the two main beaches in the municipality, La Fossa and Arenal-Bol, have designated areas specifically designed for individuals with mobility challenges, the elderly, and those with visual impairments.
These accessible beach points are located at Calle Levante on La Fossa beach and at Calle Holland on Arenal-Bol beach.
These areas are equipped with amphibious chairs and crutches, flexible walkway sections, an adapted bathroom area, and changing rooms.
Additionally, lifeguards are on hand to assist and accompany users, although a trained family member can also provide support if preferred.
These accessible points operate from Monday to Sunday, currently from 11:00.AM to 7:00.PM with reserved parking spaces nearby.
The schedule for using the adapted bathrooms aligns with the rescue and lifeguard service hours.
In June and September, the service is available for 8 hours daily, and in July and August, it extends to 10 hours daily.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.