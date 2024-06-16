Charity Day Fair

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 9:19

Benalmadena Day Fair Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena is holding a Day Fair to celebrate San Juan.

Councillor for Festivities, Yolanda Peña, accompanied by the president of the Association of Traders and Entrepreneurs of Benalmadena (ACEB), Rosa María González, as well as the vice-president of the Day Fair Traders Association, Antonio García, and the member of the Apprende Benalmádena Association, Maricarmen Gómar, have given details of the next Day Fair in Plaza Adolfo Suárez (Pueblosol).

The councillor explained that for this event the Town Hall has given priority to charity with a stand planned for Apprende Benalmadena to raise funds for a great cause. Peña said that the Arroyo de la Miel Day Fair will be from June 24 to 30, from 1pm until 7pm each day except on the day of the San Juan procession, which will close one hour earlier. The councillor invited residents and visitors to enjoy this fair which will be, “very lively and full of life every day of this big week”.

Antonio García said that it is already 12 years that they have organised this event and thanked the Council for its collaboration. “This year, from Monday to Sunday, we are going to have local artists performing live.

From ACEB, González Rubia thanked the Town Hall for its inclusion in this Day Fair, “We all want a great atmosphere, that it is a success, six days of festivities and celebration”. González Rubia added that this fair, “is not only for those who attend, but also for those who remain in the centre afterwards”.

Apprende Benalmadena will have a bar, “with which we hope to continue to add our grain of sand to the social fabric of Benalmadena”. There will be raffles and daily draws thanks to the collaboration of local businesses, all to help benefit this charity.