By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 9:32

Charity market in Cancelada Photo: Facebook / Juanjo Alcántara

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano; the Deputy Mayor of the Outlying Area, Begoña Ortiz; and the vice-president of the association Frente Bolillón, Juan Carlos Aragón, presented details of a Charity Night Market, which will be held in Cancelada on Friday June 21.

On this occasion the funds raised will go to the campaign ‘No Child Without a Toy’, through which this association distributes gifts every Christmas to some 300 families with economic difficulties in Estepona, Casares and Manilva.

The mayor wanted to underline the charitable nature of this municipal initiative and has encouraged individuals and groups to collaborate with this cause, through a stand where they can sell their products or also with their attendance, as both the proceeds from registrations and with the drinks at the charity bar will go to Frente Bolillón.

In addition, García Urbano talked about the “great charity and altruistic work” that the association Frente Bolillón has been carrying out for three decades, offering help to the people who need it most.

The Deputy Mayor of Extrarradio, Begoña Ortiz and Juan Carlos Aragón explained that the Charity Night Market will take place in the José Vázquez Espinosa square where, after registration, individuals and groups will have access to a specific space where they can set up a stall and sell those items they have at home which they no longer need and which can be given a useful life. The objects must be in good condition and in proper working order.

The registration fee to participate with a stand is €10. The registration period will remain open until the day of the event. There will also be a charity bar managed by the association ‘Frente Bolillón‘.

The market will be open at 7pm, at 7.30pm entertainment will be provided by the Taller Municipal de Danzaterapia directed by Inmaculada Chacón, at 8.30pm it will be the turn of Ana Guerrero’s ‘Solo Flamenco’ school and at 9.30pm Juanjo Alcántara and his flamenco group will perform.