City of Joy – from pain came power

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 16 Jun 2024 • 7:27

Emma Lawton with her painting of Eve Credit: Emma Lawton

From despair came dignity. From pain came power. From fear came joy.

Founded by De Denis Mukwefe, Christine Schuler-Deschryver and Eve Ensler, the City of Joy is a revolutionary leadership centre for women in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo; an area devastated by 20 years of violence.

Uncovering the reality of the inspiring women in Congo, the multi-award, winning documentary City of Joy, explores the lives of real women on a journey to reclaim hope and happiness.

Meet world’s bravest women at the film screening in Javea´s Golf Club with the European Union of Women Marina Alta.

Beyond the incredible screening, Emma Lawton, a member of the Union and a talented painter, will share exciting news about her journey as an artist and the success of her recent portrait of V (Eve Ensler).

The President of the European Union of Women, Margaret Hales, will also discuss the most current situation in Congo with an update from the UN Office in Nairobi, revealing the reality of the world so distant yet so close to us.

All newcomers are welcome to join and find out about the European Union of Women, spending a day in a supporting and uplifting community.

July 4, 7pm at the Javea Golf Course

€20 euros per person for members and €22.50 for non-members.

To attend, register by contacting euwma.treasurer@gmail.com