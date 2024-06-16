Deadly ride finally closes in Sweden

By Anna Akopyan •
Jetline ride
Credit: Gröna Lund, Facebook
In June 2023, seven people were left injured and one dead in a shocking accident on the Jetline ride at Gröna Lund Park.
A year later, the park´s CEO, Jan Eriksson, finally announced the closure of Jetline; “With respect for the accident and everyone involved, we´ve decided to close Jetline for good. It’s important for those affected and their families, and for us at Gröna Lund.”
A faulty arm support was the cause of a tragic death. The manufacturer was found working with a subcontractor without the park´s knowledge; the subcontracted lacked formal qualifications, resulting in errors in production.
The park was criticised by the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority for not checking the ride sufficiently upon receiving it.
Eriksson admitted; “We have fully assisted SHK’s investigation and welcome their final report. We’ve been working intensively since the accident to ensure our routines and way of working on all attractions is up to scratch.”
Despite their efforts, however, the park has been suspected of crimes, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, aggravated causing of bodily harm and causing danger to others; the investigation is currently ongoing.
