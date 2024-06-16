Flamenco Fusion coming to Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:50
Diego Valdivia on stage with fellow musicians
Credit: Diego Valdivia Facebook
One of Spain’s top flamenco fusion musicians, Diego Valdivia will be appearing alongside his company in Albox on Thursday July 4.
It’s a free concert which will take place in the open air at the Plaza Mayor although it is described by the council which is promoting the concert in association with the Junta de Andalucia as “a show for indoors and outdoors”.
This is a welcome return to Almeria for the musician who turned professional following millions of views of his work on social media and his version of the Game of Thrones theme has been voted the best in the world.
Last summer he performed a number of successful concerts in the province so a large audience is expected for this very night of flamenco with a difference in Albox.
It probably helps that a number of Spanish musicians including Alejandro Sanz have expressed their admiration for the music that he creates and after nearly 500 performances either individually, as a trio or with his full company, it is clear that the pianist is at the top of his craft.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.