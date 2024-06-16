Flamenco Fusion coming to Albox

By John Smith • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:50

Diego Valdivia on stage with fellow musicians Credit: Diego Valdivia Facebook

One of Spain’s top flamenco fusion musicians, Diego Valdivia will be appearing alongside his company in Albox on Thursday July 4.

Free concert

It’s a free concert which will take place in the open air at the Plaza Mayor although it is described by the council which is promoting the concert in association with the Junta de Andalucia as “a show for indoors and outdoors”.

This is a welcome return to Almeria for the musician who turned professional following millions of views of his work on social media and his version of the Game of Thrones theme has been voted the best in the world.

Last summer he performed a number of successful concerts in the province so a large audience is expected for this very night of flamenco with a difference in Albox.

Admired by Alejandro Sanz

It probably helps that a number of Spanish musicians including Alejandro Sanz have expressed their admiration for the music that he creates and after nearly 500 performances either individually, as a trio or with his full company, it is clear that the pianist is at the top of his craft.