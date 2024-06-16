Flamenco Night Villa de Alhaurín el Grande

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 16:37

Noche Flamenca Villa de Alhaurín el Grande Photo: Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall

The Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande presented the eagerly awaited XLI Noche Flamenca Villa de Alhaurín el Grande in the charming gardens of the Casa Museo Antonio Gala – La Baltasara.

This outstanding cultural event will take place on Saturday July 27 in the Diego Pérez courtyard of the CEIP Emilia Olivares, a location traditionally renowned for hosting this significant event.

The event was conducted by the Councillor for Culture, Luis Guerrero, and was attended by the Mayor of the town, Anthony Bermúdez and representatives of the Peña Unión Flamenca Alhaurina and Hargasfal, as well as representatives of groups and associations from Alhaurín and neighbours of the town.

This XLI Noche Flamenca Villa de Alhaurín el Grande is possible thanks to the effort and commitment of the Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande with the collaboration of the Diputación Provincial de Málaga, the Peña Unión Flamenca Alhaurina and the Asociación-Peña Hargasfal.

The event will be hosted by Lourdes Gálvez del Postigo. She is an art historian who combines her profession with her flamenco vocation as a critic in the media and a broadcaster in radio programmes. She has also been vice-president of the Peña Juan Breva de Málaga and, among other events, has been the presenter of the opening and closing galas of the last Malaga Flamenco Biennial.

Flamenco, an art form declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is an artistic manifestation that represents the passion, tradition and identity of Andalucia.

The Noche Flamenca Villa de Alhaurín el Grande, which in 2024 celebrates its 41st year, has established itself as an event that pays tribute to this genre that is so deeply rooted in Andalucian culture. Over more than four decades, this event has brought together great flamenco figures as well as emerging talents, becoming a meeting point for flamenco enthusiasts and professionals, and contributing to preserve the roots and essence of this art form.