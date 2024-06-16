Four hotels on the Costa del Sol win Michelin keys

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:33

Photo: Hotel Anantara Villa Padierna

The Michelin Guide 2024 includes for the first time a new category dedicated to hotels. Instead of stars, Michelin “keys” will now mark excellence among the best accommodation in Spain.

Places valued for their architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for money and significant contribution to the guest experience.

In its first edition four hotels on the Costa del Sol have been distinguished with one or more of these keys. Two of them are in Marbella, one in Casares and one in Benahavís.

The Marbella Club forms part of the select group of hotels awarded with two keys. The Michelin Guide highlights this “emblematic resort” and the experts underline its “royal residence” atmosphere and its “manicured tropical gardens”.

Not far from Marbella, the Nobu Hotel has also been recognised. Located within the Puente Romano resort, it has rooms and suites that are “uniformly luxurious and subtly elegant, starting with large sizes and quickly evolving to gigantic proportions”.

In Benahavís, the Hotel Anantara Villa Padierna has its first Michelin Key. The Michelin Guide says about this hotel: “Instead of the typical white facades of Andalucia, the Padierna Palace is identical to a Tuscan villa”.

Finally, moving on to Casares, the prestigious Finca Cortesin is awarded a Michelin Key, which they acknowledge as “a brand new generation luxury resort”. Along with its 67 suites, the Guide makes special mention of its gymnasium with 25-metre indoor swimming pool, along with the golf club, with its 18-hole par 72 course that stretches across 28 hectares.