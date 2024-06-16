Fun Fest from Age Support Almanzora

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jun 2024
With a charity shop in Arboleas and an information centre is Albox, Age Support Almanzora exists to offer assistance to elderly people in the area.
They are hosting the Fun Fest concert which is to be held at the Arboleas community centre on July 4 from 6pm.
There will be plenty to enjoy with craft stalls, food and drinks, a bottle stall, cash prize raffle. And live music from 7pm featuring: David Dawson, Jools & Co, Ruby Welts Duo, and Harmony Duo.
Entry is just €2 per person and under 12’s will be admitted free.
This is a registered charity which covers the Valley area including Albanchez, Albox, Arboleas, Cantoria, Partaloa and Zurgena, staffed entirely by volunteers who aim to improve the quality of life for older people by providing emotional and practical support.
As a charity they need donations and fund raisers such as this in order to allow them to continue to offer help to those in need.
They are also making an appeal to stock up their bottle bank, but they aren’t looking for empty bottles, only full ones.
If it’s new and it comes in a bottle, be it, alcohol, detergent, shampoos or perfume then they want it!
