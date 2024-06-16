Get close to nature in Albir

By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:10

Mediterranean Tree frog Credit: Pixabay: Bubblejuice

Albir attracts some fascinating wildlife, both on land and at sea.

For bird lovers, there is a vast array to see in their natural habitat. For example, the Sardinian warbler, Serin and even the Bonelli eagle.

Seabirds such as the Mediterranean shag and the Audouin gull are attracted to the rocky cliffs and coastal areas, which provide a perfect nesting environment.

What wildlife is in Costa Blanca?

Aside from birds, other animals seen here include the Iberian hare and the Red fox. As the weather warms up, it is possible to see an Iberian Wall lizard and a Herman tortoise, both of which enjoy basking in the sun’s rays.

Moving away from land, the wetlands are home to many amphibian species, including the Iberian Ribbed newt and the Mediterranean Tree frog.

The Mediterranean Sea is home to various fish, octopi, and molluscs. Moreover, as the waters are crystal clear, snorkellers can easily view these creatures in their natural setting.

Thankfully, local residents are keen to preserve Albir’s natural beauty and will often organise beach clean-ups and even plant new trees.