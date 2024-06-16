By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 7:41
The Global Gift Gala returns
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella will host the Global Gift Gala for the 12th year on Sunday July 21, with the actress Eva Longoria as the host of honour.
Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, spoke at the presentation of the event, which will take place once again at the Gran Hotel Meliá Don Pepe and aims to raise funds for Casa Ángeles, a day centre located in the city that helps children and their families with special needs or who are in a situation of social vulnerability.
During the evening, which will feature Tom Urquhart and Vicky Martín Berrocal as presenters and a performance by the Gipsy Kings, various awards for philanthropic work will be presented, among others, to the 675 Project, founded by former basketball player Berni Rodríguez. In addition, as a prelude to the event, a pre-gala dinner will be held on Saturday July 20 at the Mamzel restaurant at Finca Besaya.
Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, said that, “this is one of the most important philanthropic events in our calendar”, adding that, “it has the support of many national and international celebrities who want to raise awareness of this magnificent project”.
“Marbella can boast of many things, especially the social fabric that makes our city more egalitarian and fairer,” said the Mayor, who thanked “the commitment of the creator of the Global Gift Foundation and Casa Ángeles, María Bravo”. Bravo, hostess of the gala with Eva Longoria, said that, “of the 10 galas that are held every year around the world, the one in Marbella is the most successful”.
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.