By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 7:41

The Global Gift Gala returns Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella will host the Global Gift Gala for the 12th year on Sunday July 21, with the actress Eva Longoria as the host of honour.

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, spoke at the presentation of the event, which will take place once again at the Gran Hotel Meliá Don Pepe and aims to raise funds for Casa Ángeles, a day centre located in the city that helps children and their families with special needs or who are in a situation of social vulnerability.

During the evening, which will feature Tom Urquhart and Vicky Martín Berrocal as presenters and a performance by the Gipsy Kings, various awards for philanthropic work will be presented, among others, to the 675 Project, founded by former basketball player Berni Rodríguez. In addition, as a prelude to the event, a pre-gala dinner will be held on Saturday July 20 at the Mamzel restaurant at Finca Besaya.

Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, said that, “this is one of the most important philanthropic events in our calendar”, adding that, “it has the support of many national and international celebrities who want to raise awareness of this magnificent project”.

“Marbella can boast of many things, especially the social fabric that makes our city more egalitarian and fairer,” said the Mayor, who thanked “the commitment of the creator of the Global Gift Foundation and Casa Ángeles, María Bravo”. Bravo, hostess of the gala with Eva Longoria, said that, “of the 10 galas that are held every year around the world, the one in Marbella is the most successful”.

