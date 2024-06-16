Holidays on borrowed money

By Anna Akopyan •
A family cruise
Almost every third of Swedish families aim to save money this summer; a significant change from last year.
Many are taking out personal loans to afford a holiday.
A recent survey by Länsförsäkringar showed that Swedish families with children are spending an average of 18,522 SEK (€1,646) on summer holidays this year, and 20 per cent are considering taking out a personal loan to afford it.
A private economist at Länsförsäkringar, Stefan Wesberg emphasised the dangers of taking out loans for holidays; “There is a risk that you borrow for a lifestyle that you cannot afford.”
He argued that summer holidays are “Not a necessity for survival,” and that “it is better to take out a loan for things you need; a car or a new freezer.”
Figures from the Financial Services Agency show that the total amount of debt nationwide is now at a historically high, increased by 15 per cent from 2023.
At the same time, the prices of accommodation, restaurants and travel have grown in prices; Swedish economists advise families to book flight and train tickets as early as possible and abstain from travelling altogether if they don´t have sufficient funds.
