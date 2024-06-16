International Day of Yoga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 8:59

Torremolinos celebrates yoga day Photo: Flickr CC

Torremolinos is celebrating International Yoga Day on Friday June 21 in the Parque de la Batería.

The event was launched by the councillor for culture, José Manuel Ruiz Rivas, and yoga instructor and shaman, Antonio Galán.

The day ‘The place where we are all one’, will have free admission, regardless of the level of experience of the participants. Even people who have never practiced yoga and want to enjoy the experience can attend. The councillor has encouraged everyone to go along and said that, “we are sure that everyone will like it, a perfect combination of music and yoga in a great environment”.

Antonio Galán explained the programme planned for the day: “The idea is to create a fusion of yoga and music. The opening will be at 9pm and will feature yoga teacher Rocío Martínez, who will open the hearts of all participants with classical yoga. Then, at 9.45pm we will continue with Sacred Flow, a method based on yoga, breathing, a shamanic touch, kriyas and rhythm. The end of the journey will be at 11pm with a musical journey by Paola Giglio and Javier Luque who will come with gong, harmonium and flutes”.

For this activity it is necessary for each participant to bring their own mat, a blanket, a candle, desire and love.