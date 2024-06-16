Italian authorities weren’t tickled pink

By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 9:45

PINK BEACH: Visits to the distinctive Budelli beach are off-limits Photo credit:CC/ Esetto

AN unauthorised visit to a beach on an uninhabited island has cost influencer Rogeria €1,800.

The Brazilian who now lives in Dubai, has built up a following of 35,000, all of whom clamour for her videos of visits to exotic and hard-to-access locations.

This time she trespassed on the Spiaggia Rosa, a beach of protected pink sand on Budelli, an uninhabited island off Sardinia in a Maddalena archipelago which is a national park and a marine reserve.

Visits to Budelli have been restricted since 1994 but an undeterred Rogeria hired a boat and, ignoring all of the signs that warn off visitors, she disembarked on the pink beach. She later posted a video of her footprints in the sand, accompanied by a soundtrack of La Vie en Rose.

Her photos and videos of the visit were met with horror by environmentalists and irritation by Sardinia residents who would like to visit the beach but cannot do so.

The area’s coastguards had no difficulty in identifying the location and the boat which Rogeria hired, after which police traced her to Dubai. Here she learnt that she must pay a €300 fine for landing on the Spiaggia Rosa and another €1,500 for entering the waters of the La Maddalena marine reserve without authorisation.

The Pink Beach sand is a pale orange-pink colour thanks to Miniacina miniacea, a single-celled organism which lives in Posidonia seagrass, and whose crushed fragments have washed up on the shore and accumulated over the course of time.