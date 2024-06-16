By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 16:52

Mamma Mia at La Sala Photo: Flickr CC

The feel good event of the summer is how La Sala Puerto Banus describes their new brunch club event this summer season in Marbella.

Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of disco, inspired by the iconic vibes of ABBA. The ‘Mamma Mia Brunch Club’ is set to take place in the newly refurbished Live Lounge on Friday July 12 from 1pm to 4pm.

At just €60 per person, enjoy a two-course menu alongside unlimited house wine, cava, and this season’s favourite cocktails: Cosmos and Pornstar Martinis. Enjoy signature dishes like the authentic Thai Green Curry and the famous La Sala Fillet Steak Burger.

More than just a meal, ‘Mamma Mia Brunch Club’ promises a spectacle of joy with live saxophone performances, non-stop dancing and all the ABBA classics to keep the energy high, ensuring everyone has a blast on the dance floor and is singing ‘Thank You for the Music!’.

So unleash your inner Dancing Queen and make sure you and your friends are part of this summer’s ultimate feel good event, where great food, fantastic drinks, and electrifying entertainment come together to create a day of show-stopping shenanigans.

Reserve your spot today for Marbella’s must-attend brunch experience by contacting La Sala Puerto Banus at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.