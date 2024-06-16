Marbella parties for Pride

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:43
Marbella Pride
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella will celebrate International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day with an event that will take place on Friday June 28 at the La Fontanilla roundabout.
Councillor for Equality, Isabel Cintado, launched the event at the La Polaca bar together with the councillors for Citizen Participation and Youth, Enrique Rodríguez and Alejandro González and said that, “in our city, we live diversity and the freedom to love and we will continue to defend these rights”.
Cintado explained that the event will start at 7pm with make-up and craft workshops aimed at young people and children. In addition, there will be an information stand where attendees will be offered the chance to win one of the 500 prizes available by participating in the game ‘Trivial de la diversidad’ (Diversity trivia). At 8pm the manifesto will be read out by the singer María Carrasco who, as the councillor pointed out, “is one of the most promising pop artists of today, with six albums to her name and who has demonstrated her commitment to a society free of discrimination”.
Alejandro González said that, “we have designed an attractive and very complete programme aimed at all audiences” and went on to explain that there will be a bar, marquees and a stage with performances by María Carrasco; Xenon Spain, who took part last year; DJ Crawford; Compañía Danny Cantos; Iván y Lyudmyla and Pennytence.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.