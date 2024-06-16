Marbella parties for Pride

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:43

Marbella Pride Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella will celebrate International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day with an event that will take place on Friday June 28 at the La Fontanilla roundabout.

Councillor for Equality, Isabel Cintado, launched the event at the La Polaca bar together with the councillors for Citizen Participation and Youth, Enrique Rodríguez and Alejandro González and said that, “in our city, we live diversity and the freedom to love and we will continue to defend these rights”.

Cintado explained that the event will start at 7pm with make-up and craft workshops aimed at young people and children. In addition, there will be an information stand where attendees will be offered the chance to win one of the 500 prizes available by participating in the game ‘Trivial de la diversidad’ (Diversity trivia). At 8pm the manifesto will be read out by the singer María Carrasco who, as the councillor pointed out, “is one of the most promising pop artists of today, with six albums to her name and who has demonstrated her commitment to a society free of discrimination”.

Alejandro González said that, “we have designed an attractive and very complete programme aimed at all audiences” and went on to explain that there will be a bar, marquees and a stage with performances by María Carrasco; Xenon Spain, who took part last year; DJ Crawford; Compañía Danny Cantos; Iván y Lyudmyla and Pennytence.