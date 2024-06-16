Meeting the mayors – Rosa Cardona – Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:28

Rosa Cardona Credit: Rosa Cardona, Facebook

Born and raised in Javea 49 years ago, Rosa Cardona spent a lifetime dedicating herself to the local community, before becoming the mayor of Javea in 2023.

The first woman to become Javea´s mayor, Rosa Cardona comes from a professional background in Law, having obtained a Law degree and specialised in Discipline and Urban Management for more than 20 years.

She began her career working for the Official Protection Housing company, before taking a break to care for her first-born child. Later in life, she joined the Pedrequer City Council, where she remained for approximately a year.

In 2009, she finally established herself in Javea, leading the urban centre of the Architecture and Urbanism Office.

At the end of 2017, a mother of two and a devoted participant in Javea´s developments, she was invited to join the Popular Party and collaborate with the group´s formation.

Just a year and a half later, she became the popular candidate for the 2019 election. Supported by the local Cuidadanos por Javea and VOC, she became the mayor in 2023, breaking the record of becoming the first woman to ever become the town´s mayor.