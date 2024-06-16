Meeting the mayors – Rosa Cardona – Javea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:28
Rosa Cardona
Credit: Rosa Cardona, Facebook
Born and raised in Javea 49 years ago, Rosa Cardona spent a lifetime dedicating herself to the local community, before becoming the mayor of Javea in 2023.
The first woman to become Javea´s mayor, Rosa Cardona comes from a professional background in Law, having obtained a Law degree and specialised in Discipline and Urban Management for more than 20 years.
She began her career working for the Official Protection Housing company, before taking a break to care for her first-born child. Later in life, she joined the Pedrequer City Council, where she remained for approximately a year.
In 2009, she finally established herself in Javea, leading the urban centre of the Architecture and Urbanism Office.
At the end of 2017, a mother of two and a devoted participant in Javea´s developments, she was invited to join the Popular Party and collaborate with the group´s formation.
Just a year and a half later, she became the popular candidate for the 2019 election. Supported by the local Cuidadanos por Javea and VOC, she became the mayor in 2023, breaking the record of becoming the first woman to ever become the town´s mayor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.