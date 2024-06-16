Music and fireworks in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 7:23

Fuengirola celebrates with fireworks Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Melody, Laura Gallego and the Comparsa de Martínez Ares head the bill for the San Juan Fiesta in El Boquetillo from June 21 to 24.

Fuengirola Town Councillor for Fiestas, Isabel Moreno, presented the programme of events for the fiestas, which will once again be a meeting point for the residents of this neighbourhood and for all Fuengiroleños and visitors.

According to the councillor, “when the month of June arrives, the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo is decked out and filled with colour to celebrate the Verbena de San Juan, which on this occasion will take place from Friday 21 June to Monday 24 June and will feature a wide range of activities and performances”.

Moreno explained that the inauguration of the Verbena de San Juan will take place on Friday 21 at 9pm and said that the performances will begin at the same time with a show by the Municipal Choir and Dance Group. This will be followed by the Alicia Iranzo dance academy at 10pm with the other performances at 11pm and midnight.

On Saturday June 22 the performances will begin at 9pm with the Juani Guerrero academy, followed by live music from 10pm.

On Sunday June 23, from midnight onwards, the San Francisco beach will host the traditional fireworks display for the Night of San Juan. But before that, at 9pm, it will be the turn of the BailaConmigo academy to put on a show followed at 10pm by more live music.

On Monday June 24, the last day of the festival, at 7pm there will be a big children’s party and a theatrical performance. This will be followed by performances by the Chassé dance academy and the Juan Antonio Pérez dance school, , while the Julio Pardo choir will take to the stage at 10.30pm, and a live band will bring the festival to a close until next year.

Before wrapping up, the councillor invited, “the residents of El Boquetillo and all Fuengiroleños and visitors to enjoy these fiestas, which will feature good music, activities for all ages and an unbeatable atmosphere”.