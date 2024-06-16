News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Updated: 16 Jun 2024 • 18:22

Mussels: most farmed marine species in Spain Credit: Pixabay: donieve

Aquaculture in Villajoyosa

Thanks to an initiative organised by the Spanish Aquaculture Business Association (APROMAR) and the aquaculture company AVRAMAR; a hundred schoolchildren from Villajoyosa have been given the unique opportunity to delve into the world of marine farming.

Safer Tourism in Benidorm

The National Police in Benidorm are stepping up their efforts to ensure the safety and quality of tourist accommodation. Any facility found not to have the appropriate license issued by the Generalitat could face fines of up to €600,000.

Church of Sant Bertomeu, Finestrat

In May 2022, the church doors were forced to close because the roof collapsed under heavy rain. Two years later, the church is still not open, and the mayor of Finestrat is demanding that the work be finished or the church be declared a ruin so that the Town Hall can take over the works.

Renting garage spaces

Owing to the high summer demand, rents for garage spaces in Benidorm, Finestrat, and Altea have skyrocketed. What once cost €70 a month is now costing up to €10 a day.