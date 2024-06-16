Princess Catherine’s return to public life

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 16 Jun 2024 • 12:12

The royal family celebrate strength and unity Credit: Catherine, Princess of Wales, fb

The Trooping the Colour on Saturday was particulary significant for the Princess of Wales, who made a gentle return to public life amid her cancer treatment.

The public’s admiration was palpable as Kate led her children in charming moments captured throughout the event.

In a statement released on Friday, the princess said – “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

A romantic proposal

The Trooping the Colour was not without its share of romance. A soldier, participating in the grand procession, proposed to his delighted girlfriend outside Buckingham Palace. Clad in full military uniform, the soldier embraced his overjoyed fiancee after she accepted his proposal. He took a moment to share a kiss and place a ring on her finger before dashing off to fulfil his duties in the King’s official birthday parade.

The culmination of the day’s events saw the royal family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a spectacular RAF flypast. King Charles stood beside Kate, a departure from last year’s arrangement where Prince William was by his side. This symbolic placement highlighted the close bond between the monarch and the Princess of Wales as they both battle personal health challenges.

A milestone birthday

As the senior royals stepped onto the balcony, Charles and Camilla were closely followed by Kate, William, and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The family, beaming with pride, waved to the cheering crowds below. In a touching moment, Kate leaned over to share a few words with Charles, prompting a hearty laugh from the King.

Saturday’s Trooping the Colour celebrated King Charles’ 75th birthday and the enduring strength of his family in uncertain times.