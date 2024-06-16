By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 9:02
Ride free this summer: Teulada launches beach bus service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada Moraira.
Teulada has started a free bus service connecting its urban centres and the beaches of Teulada Moraira, running until September 15.
The service includes six round trips daily, with three in the morning and three in the afternoon, following the same schedule and stops as in previous years.
This makes travel easy for both residents and visitors, helping them get to important spots around the municipality during the summer.
Mayor Raúl Llobell highlighted the importance of this service: “The success of previous years shows that this free bus service is crucial for Teulada Moraira.”
“We are committed to continuing this service in the summer, as it is highly demanded by both locals and tourists. Our goal is to offer accessible and sustainable transportation for everyone.”
Pilar Vidal, Councillor for Beaches and Environment, added, “This service supports sustainable travel and reduces traffic, connecting urban and coastal areas effectively.”
“It has been popular in previous years, with thousands of users enjoying the free and eco-friendly bus option.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
