By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 16:22

Flamenco, art and horses Photo: Facebook / Mosayko Arte y Música

Mosayko arte musica together with Puerto Sotogrande presents the 3rd year of ‘Cabalgando Entre Arte’ (Riding between Art) on Sunday July 14.

In the spectacular setting of the Ribera del Marlin Puerto Sotogrande the event features Noelia Sabarea on flamenco dance, Alejandro Chacón on guitar and Antonio Carrasco II on vocals, fusing together with Pedro Morillo Amaya and Odette Kenney fantastic riders together with their three purebred Andalucian horses (Gitana, Famosa and Quisquilloso).

‘Cabalgando entre Arte’ is a fusion event created and directed by Carmen Jiménez who gave special thanks to The San Roque Club for all their collaboration. The evening is rounded off by DJ music by soto audio.com and a beautiful painting exhibition. It starts with a welcome drink 9.30pm, and is a live and exclusive experience with limited seating so get your tickets now.

The ticket price for the show is €35 euros per person and the telephone number for reservations is 667 984 948.