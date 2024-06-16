By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 16:04

Photo: Facebook / Kathew

The Plaza de Toros of San Roque will host the San Rock Festival for another year on Sunday July 28 from 9.30pm. “Mago de Oz” heads the bill, which is completed with Shalom, Eleven360, Vástago, Kathew and DJ Heavy.

The councillor for Youth, David Ramos, explained about the commitment of San Roque Council to this musical style which has many followers in the municipality and the surrounding region. He encouraged everyone to come and enjoy this date with rock in San Roque.

One of the members of Kathew, Rafa García, was very happy that this rock and metal event will once again be held in San Roque and thanked the councillor for Youth for the Town Hall’s commitment. He also invited everyone to come to the bullring to enjoy the concerts.

“Mago de Oz”, are a Spanish folk metal band founded in Madrid in 1988. Established as one of the most recognised heavy metal bands in Spanish, they became successful in 1998 with the album La leyenda de La Mancha, reaching the Spanish music charts with songs like “Molinos de viento” and later, with their album Finisterra, “Fiesta pagana”.

“Shalom” is a glam band that was founded in Algeciras in 1987 when Juan Tamayo (guitar) and Tony Jurado (drums) started playing music in a club in La Granja, for which they invited Sebastián M. Guerrero (vocals) to join their adventure, and Rubén Tamayo (bass) joined them, being the brother of the former.

Vastago, meanwhile, is another San Roque band that also performed at the first San Rock Festival last year, when the band only had two albums on the market and had been playing for 6 years. Their spokesperson was also grateful for the fact that an authentic rock party can be revived at this Festival.

Kathew is a groove metal band from Algeciras that was created in 2008. It is made up of five musicians with several years of experience. Malevangelio was their first demo and Generación XXI was their first concept album, which came out in 2013, after which they started to participate in the main festivals in Spain.

Save the date!