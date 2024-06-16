By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:56

Santa Pola shines with 17 prestigious beach certifications. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola’s beaches have received 17 certifications attesting to their high quality.

Among them, all seven urban and six natural beaches hold both AENOR and Qualitur Flag certifications.

Additionally, four bathing areas have been awarded the prestigious European Blue Flag.

Among municipalities in the Valencian Community, Santa Pola ranks second for the most Qualitur Flags awarded by the Department of Tourism.

Quality & Sustainability

This recognition underscores the meticulous management of the coastline, with every beach meeting rigorous standards for quality and sustainability.

Flags were raised at thirteen beaches: seven urban (Tamarit, Playa Lisa, Gran Playa, Levante, Calas de Santiago Bernabeu, Varadero, and Calas del Este) and six natural (El Pinet, La Gola, Calas de l’Aljub, Bancal de l’Arena, Calas del Cuartel, and La Ermita).

Furthermore, the beaches of Calas de Santiago Bernabeu, Varadero, Calas del Este, and La Ermita have earned the coveted Blue Flag designation.

Centro Azul Flags

In addition to these beach certifications, Centro Azul Flags were ceremonially presented to the Salt Museum and the Marine Research Center (CIMAR).

Moreover, the Santa Pola Nautical Club was recognised as a Blue Flag Port.